19-year-old arrested for possession of child pornography

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after authorities received a tip he was in possession of child pornography.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Brayden Scott Richardson, 19, of Southside, was arrested Friday morning after authorities received a cyber tip from ALEA. Around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant of a residence on the 1000 block of Circle of Grace Road in Southside.

During the search warrant, authorities found an electronic device containing images of children were discovered.

Richardson was arrested and taken to the Etowah County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.