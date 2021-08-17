19 arrested during Rock the South, Cullman Police report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Cullman Police Department, 18 adults were arrested during Rock the South Friday and Saturday, two of which were arrested on warrants.

Sargent Adam Clark of CPD told CBS 42 that that 13 men and 5 women were arrested, and several individuals had multiple charges. 2 of the individuals were arrested on warrants.

Other charges that were given out include:

DUI: 1

Public Intoxication: 10

Disorderly Conduct: 3

Resisting Arrest: 2

Possession of Control Substance: 1

Possession of Drug paraphernalia: 1

Minor in Possession: 1

Holly Lollar of The Lollar Group, a public relations firm, shared with CBS 42 that over 40,000 people attended Rock the South over the course of the two days.