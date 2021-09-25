18-year-old woman shot while driving in Norwood neighborhood, later dies from injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was shot on Friday, Sept. 17, while driving down Norwood Boulevard, causing her to crash into a fire hydrant. Friday, Sept. 24, the victim passed away from her injuries.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Ashley Canty of Birmingham.

Officers from the North Precinct responded at approximately 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, to a call of a one car accident in the 2800 block of Norwood Boulevard. When they arrived, a community member alerted them that the driver, Canty, suffered a gunshot wound. Officers found her in the driver seat unresponsive.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported Canty to the hospital with serious injuries. On Friday, Sept. 24, detectives were notified that she died from her injuries.

Detectives say that the victim was shot while driving down Norwood Boulevard, causing her to strike a fire hydrant. They believe that Canty was targeted, however a clear motive has not been established.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information that pertains to this case, please contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.