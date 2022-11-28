BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Quinderius Germond Peoples was found shot in the 400 block of Orchid Road last Thursday around 6:30 p.m. Peoples was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Peoples’ death as a homicide. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the BPD at 205-254-1764.