PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old was shot to death inside in vehicle in Pinson late Monday night.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired on the 6400 block of Kimberly Loop around 11:30 p.m. Deputies arrived to find an unresponsive 18-year-old in a vehicle at the location. Medical personnel pronounced the teen, unidentified, dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Lacorian Renard Maxwell.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.