18-year-old shot in Graymont neighborhood shooting; Birmingham police investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are on the scene of a shooting that took place in the Graymont neighborhood area on the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West.

According to BPD, two to three men were shooting at each other, starting a block away from the area, when an 18-year-old was shot in the stomach.

BPD state that the teenager was also involved in the shooting.

Police do not know why the group of men was shooting at each other. The injured teenager is currently in surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

There are no suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

