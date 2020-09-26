18-year-old seriously injured in Center Point shooting

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting in Center Point Friday night.

According to Jefferson County deputies, the shooting occurred sometime before 8:15 p.m. at the Park Brook Apartments.

Upon arrival, deputies found a teen boy, who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

