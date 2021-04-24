18-year-old man charged in the murder of 7-year-old girl Jaslyn Adams

CHICAGO (WGN) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after being identified as one of the perpetrators responsible for the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams on April 18, according to police.

Marion Lewis, 18, faces a first-degree murder charge along with 17 other felony charges, including one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and six counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Lewis was arrested on Thursday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway following a pursuit after being identified as one of perpetrators responsible for Jaslyn’s murder.

Officers attempted to stop Lewis, who was inside of a vehicle before the vehicle crashed and Lewis fled from the scene.

Lewis attempted to carjack a vehicle with a family inside nearby before a Chicago police officer intervened and fired a shot, striking Lewis.

7-year-old Jaslyn Adams was shot to death while sitting in her father’s car outside of a McDonald’s at the intersection of Kedzie Avenue and Roosevelt Road on April 18. Her father, Jontae Adams, was shot in the abdomen and survived.

Police said they believe the shooting to be gang-related, and the investigation continues. Chicago police Supt. David Brown said in a press conference Saturday afternoon that there are more offenders responsible for Jaslyn’s murder.