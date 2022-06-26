BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old shot and killed in a Birmingham shooting was identified Sunday morning.

According to Birmingham Police, Jaylan Bloxom was shot on 67th Courtway South around 7:05 p.m. on June 25.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and transported Bloxom to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said Bloxom and an unknown suspect were in an argument prior to the shooting. The suspect then produced a handgun, shot Bloxom and ran from the area.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.