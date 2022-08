FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charge with multiple drug charges, the Fultondale Police Department reports.

Jadan Cooper, of Tarrant was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, second-degree possession of marijuana and first-degree receiving stolen property. According to the FPD, he was caught driving a car that had been recently stolen from Trussville.

Cooper is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $20,500 bond.