18-year-old charged with robbing three people at gunpoint in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old was arrested last week and charged with robbing three juveniles at gunpoint outside an apartment building.

According to a press release sent out by the Hoover Police Department, officers responded to the mugging report at 6:30 p.m. March 25 near the Latitude at Riverchase apartments.

“The victims reported they made contact with an acquaintance who asked to use their cellphones,” the release stated. “When the victims got ready to leave, the suspect pulled a handgun and demanded the phones and cash from all three juveniles.”

After the robbery, one of the victims told a parent, who called police. The suspect was identified by all three victims as Eddie Jermaine Bruce III, who was charged with three counts of first-degree robberyand arrest warrants for Robbery 1st degree were obtained Friday:

Bruce was taken into custody by officers Saturday. He was transported to the Hoover City Jail and later transferred to the Jefferson County Jail, where he remains in custody on $60,000 bond.

