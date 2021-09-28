18-year-old charged with killing brother in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting in Fairfield Sunday.

Arthur Lee Thomas Jr. has been charged with capital murder in the death of his brother, 44-year-old Corey Waters.

According to JCSO, deputies arrived in the 500 block of 42nd Street over the weekend and found Waters dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Warrants were then issued for Thomas in the case.

Thomas is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.