18-year-old charged in Northport shooting that left teen dead

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a 16-year-old Monday afternoon.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers responded to the 40 block of Valley Hills in Northport around 3 p.m. Monday on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered 16-year-old David Martin Jr. shot in a car. Martin was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

18-year-old Ladamien Rogers-Wallace was taken into custody Tuesday morning and charged with Capital Murder for the death of Martin. Authorities report that more suspects may be taken into custody.

Anyone with information on this shooting are asked to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8692

