BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a December homicide Friday morning.

According to Birmingham Police, 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey is charged in the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. on December 18.

Duke was found shot in the 400 block of 4th Street around 10 a.m. and taken to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said Yancey turned himself in on Tuesday and was placed on an investigative hold while detectives presented the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. Detectives later obtained a warrant for capital murder.

Yancey was then taken to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held without bond.