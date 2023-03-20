SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sylacauga Police Department announced the arrest of an 18-year-old for capital murder after a student was killed in a shooting on March 7.

Julian Speer, of Sylacauga, was arrested for capital murder at a relative’s home on Tabor Road in Gadsden. Speer was taken into custody at 10:45 a.m. by Sylacauga Investigators, Talladega County Drug & Violent Crime Task Force Agents, members of the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and Agents from the U. S. Marshal’s Service.

Speer is accused of being involved in the murder of 16-year-old Dallas Johnson. He was transported to Talladega County Jail and has no bond. After his arrest, investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and evidence was collected, including firearms.

If you have any information, contact SPD at 256-401-2464.