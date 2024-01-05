NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Early in the morning on Jan. 4, 2007, Helen Hill answered the door of her home in the 2400 block of Rampart Street in the Faubourg Marigny. The person on the other side opened fire, killing Hill. 17 years later, the case remains unsolved.

Hill wasn’t alone inside the home. Her husband was there, as was the couple’s 2-year-old son. Hill’s husband was also shot but survived. The child was not hit by any of the bullets.

Four days into the new year, Hill’s murder was one of six in a 24-hour period. And a week earlier, Hot 8 Brass Band member Dinerral Shavers was shot and killed in Treme.

The violent start of the year frightened and outraged people in the city. That same January, thousands marched to City Hall to call for police protection.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, watch the video at the top of this story. If you can help solve the murder of Hunt, call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.