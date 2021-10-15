17-year-old shot in Birmingham’s Inglenook neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department responded to a shooting Friday night in the Inglenook neighborhood where they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

East Precinct Officers were dispatched around 8:20 p.m. to the 3900 block of 44th Street North on a report of a person shot. Police say that when they arrived, they found a 17-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the teenager to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

BPD said that no one is in custody, but they believe that the incident is domestic.