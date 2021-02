CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old died in a shooting in Center Point, Jefferson County authorities confirm.

According to Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a caller informed authorities about a person who had been shot in the 1900 block of 3rd Place Northeast. The 17-year-old victim was found deceased, JCSO Chief David Agee told CBS 42.

An investigation is underway. No further information is available as of Thursday at 4:30 p.m.