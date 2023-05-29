FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in the passenger seat of a car Monday afternoon.

According to public information officer Joni Money, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Overlook Place and Hillside Drive in Fairfield after receiving multiple calls of a person shot. They arrived and found the victim who was transported to UAB Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The shooting resulted in another person receiving minor injuries. It is unclear if the second person was also inside the car when they were injured.

JCSO detectives are conducting an investigation into the shooting. If you have any information, you are encouraged to call 205-325-1450 and dial option 2. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.