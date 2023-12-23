FORESTDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old boy is dead after suffering from gunshot wounds in Forestdale on Saturday.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joni Money, deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Mohave Drive in Forestdale just after 2 p.m. on reports of shots fired. At the scene, deputies found the 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures at the scene but were unsuccessful.

Detectives investigating the case placed 18-year-old Jaymon Battle under arrest in connection to the shooting. Battle has been charged with murder and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail. In accordance with Aniah’s Law, Battle is being held under no bond.

The reasoning behind the shooting is under investigation.