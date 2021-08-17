17-year-old dead, two others injured in Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old is dead and two adults are injured in an incident that occurred in Bessemer Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting occurred in a store on the 2800 block of Dartmouth Ave around 4:50 p.m.

One man was transported by private car to UAB West, and one female left by ambulance, although it was unclear if she had suffered from a gunshot or another type of injury. Acorian Marquette King, 17, of Bessemer, was found dead inside the store, police said Tuesday.

There are currently no suspects in custody related to the incident.

This was Bessemer’s 22nd homicide so far this year.

