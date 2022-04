CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old last week on charges of aggravated child abuse.

According to CCSO, the teen is accused of abusing an infant child and causing “serious physical injury.” They were taken into custody last Thursday.

The suspect is now being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation continues.