17-year-old charged with capital murder in shooting deaths of 2 men in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of two men on Bell Street in Bessemer over the weekend.

A 17-year-old man, who name and photo were not released to the public, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the deaths of Jason Mendiola and Javier Monzon. He is being charged as an adult.

On Saturday, the Bessemer Police Department responded to a call about a person who as shot in the 600 block of Bell Street in the Jonesboro community. Officers arrived on the scene and found Mendiola and Monzon shot. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The crime scene was processed by evidence technicians while detectives began to interview witnesses to the incident,” a statement from the BPD read. “It was determined during the investigation that the shooter was a 17-year-old juvenile.”

The 17-year-old is being held on no bond at the Jefferson County Jail.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting can reach out to the BPD at 205-425-2411 and/or Det. Eubanks in the Criminal Investigation Division at 205-481-4366. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the BPD tipline at 205-428-3541.

