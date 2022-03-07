GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old was charged with capital murder Friday for allegedly shooting and killing another 17-year-old in Gadsden.

On Friday, March 4, officers with the Gadsden Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of Hoke Street around 12 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

Later that day, they arrested a 17-year-old male on capital murder charges. Police said that they are not releasing any names due to the ages of those involved.

The Gadsden Police Department said that they are conducting an investigation.