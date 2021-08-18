17-year-old charged in Bessemer shooting that killed teen

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has announced the arrest of a 17-year-old male involved in a homicide investigation.

The suspect’s identity has not been released. They have been charged with murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault in a shooting that killed 17-year-old Acorian Marquette King and injured two others Tuesday evening.

The suspect will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail, according to Bessemer PD.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.