HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old from Hoover has been arrested after allegedly committing an armed robbery Sunday.

According to the Hoover Police Department, officers responded to a call of an armed robbery in the 3600 block of Log Trail Drive. The victim came to the area to sell property to an individual he had met on social media and was robbed by the person he was selling to.

A 17-year-old male was identified as the suspect by HPD, who turned himself in Thursday. Because the alleged robbery involved a firearm, the suspect is being charged as an adult with first-degree robbery. He is held in the Hoover City Jail on no bond and will be transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

The HPD stated there is a second person — described as a young, Black female — who is believed to also be involved in the robbery. Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call HPD Detective Kevin Morris at 205-444-7615.