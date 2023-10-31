TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies made a major bust in local human trafficking operations last week after a series of undercover investigations.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said it made 17 arrests in “Operation Refuge,” which targeted both those engaging in prostitution and those who were seeking minors to have sex with them.

On Thursday and Friday, detectives used ads to lure people who were trying to find minors for illicit sex acts.

The sheriff’s office said 189 people responded to these online ads, which were posted on adult websites. Each person who inquired about these ads continued to engage in conversation with undercover detectives after being told the girls were under 15, according to deputies.

Detectives said out of the 189 individuals who responded to the ads, six men made arrangements to meet with minors for sex, only to be arrested after exchanging money with undercover law enforcement officers.

These men were identified as:

Jerome Jeffson (26) – Engaging in Human Trafficking Labor, Traveling to Meet a Minor, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Comm Device

Marckendy Dariste (32) – Engaging in Human Trafficking Labor, Traveling to Meet a Minor

Edward Aji (35) – Engaging in Human Trafficking Labor, Traveling to Meet a Minor, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Comm Device

Juan Ojeda (29) – Engaging in Human Trafficking Labor, Traveling to Meet q Minor, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Comm Device

Miguel De La Cruz (21) – Engaging in Human Trafficking Labor, Traveling to Meet a Minor, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Comm Device

Andrew Lang (44) – Engaging in Human Trafficking Labor, Traveling to Meet a Minor, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Comm Device

One of the men charged in Operation Refuge (Credit: MCSO)

In addition to these men, 10 women were arrested in the same time period on prostitution charges, none of whom will be identified.

One of the women in the video outright denied the charges in the video.

“What am I being arrested for?” the woman said. “I’m not prostituting!”

Detectives said they found at least one woman who was “a known victim of human trafficking.”

They expect more victims to be revealed as the investigation, and charges are pending for another person who is suspected to be involved in human trafficking, according to the sheriff’s office.

In addition to these undercover operations, detectives also raided three massage businesses for alleged criminal activity.

The sheriff’s office said charges of deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution are pending for the owner of Royal Relaxation on Whitfield Avenue and an employee at Latin Relaxation Cortez Road West.

VIP Sauna on North Tamiami Trail was also cited for multiple code violations, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said it and Manatee County Code Enforcement will pursue action to permanently shut down the businesses. Sun Spa on 15th Street East has already been shut down due to the investigation.