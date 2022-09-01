BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide involving a 16-year-old man who was found shot to death in Leeds on Wednesday.

According to the SCSO, deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Alexander Road at approximately 6:15 p.m. Wednesday regarding a report of someone who had been shot. After arriving at the scene, deputies found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. Despite attempting lifesaving measures, emergency personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Based on their preliminary investigation, deputies believe the victim and suspect knew one another. As of Thursday, no arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.