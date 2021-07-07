Hueytown boy, 16, found shot to death near abandoned house in Fairfield

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office have identified the 16-year-old boy who was found dead near an abandoned house in Fairfield.

Jamel Baldwin, 16, of Hueytown, was found dead by Jefferson County Sheriff deputies Wednesday morning. It’s believed that Baldwin was shot Tuesday night and made his way away from the original incident and died near an abandoned house on the 400 block of 62nd Street in Fairfield.

ORIGINAL: Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been found shot to death near an abandoned house in Fairfield.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 400 block of 62nd Street in Fairfield Tuesday night on reports of multiple shots being fire in the area. Upon arrival, authorities discovered multiple vehicles had been struck by gunfire, but unable to locate any victims.

Wednesday morning, deputies received information that there was a victim of the shooting who was dead near an abandoned house. Deputies returned to the area of the shooting and began a search based upon information received. During the search, they located a 16 year old man who had been shot. The victim was dead when JCSO discovered his body.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or submit an anonymous tip to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s website.