BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police is investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured Saturday night.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue around 8 p.m. and discovered a 16-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. The teenager was transported to Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

From the information gathered so far, it is suspected that the teenager was intentionally shot inside of a vehicle. Several other vehicles were shot into as well.