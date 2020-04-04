16 year old hurt in Center Point shooting

Center Point, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a 16 year old is seriously hurt during a shooting.

It happened around 11:00 Friday night, in the 1900 block of 1st Street Northeast.

Deputies found a 16 year old passenger in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

The driver of the vehicle said a man pulled over in a silver SUV, then stood in in the middle of the road and shot into the vehicle.

As the victims attempted to drive off, the suspect rammed their vehicle with his SUV.

The victim was able to drive away from the scene and call 911.

The passenger was transported to UAB Hospital with life threatening injuries.

