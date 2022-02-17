BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old back in January.

The suspect, a 16-year-old male from Birmingham, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of De’Undray Nakil Haggard.

Haggard was found dead suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Kimbrough Homes Housing Community back on Jan. 12.

Due to the suspect’s age, their identity is being withheld at this time. They have been charged with capital murder and are currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.