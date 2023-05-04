BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 17-year-old earlier this month.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, Kamaree Phillips was shot and killed on April 1 at the Magnolia Court apartments on #3 Westchester Court. On Tuesday, BPD officers executed a search warrant at a residence in east Birmingham and took a 16-year-old male suspect into custody.

On Wednesday, homicide detectives presented information on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and obtained a warrant for capital murder (robbery).

The suspect will be tried as an adult due to his age at the time of the alleged crime. However, BPD did not release the suspect’s name, who is now in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.