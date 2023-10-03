PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Police Department (PPD) announced Tuesday that it had obtained four felony warrants for a 16-year-old suspect in a shooting that occurred earlier this week.

According to the PPD, two individuals were meeting to purchase a cell phone in the Southgate Village parking lot Sunday afternoon. The individuals are not residents of Pelham and chose the location to conduct a Marketplace transaction. Both parties chose to also bring a firearm.

Around 6:45 p.m., a 16-year-old reportedly standing outside the victim’s vehicle fired shots.

A 21-year-old man, who was sitting in the back seat was hit twice and was transported to a hospital, though his injuries are not life-threatening.

The female driver was not injured.

After the shooting, the juvenile allegedly ran to a nearby motel and left the area in a white car that was waiting for him.

The Pelham Police Department was able to identify and arrest the 16-year-old suspect in Birmingham. He has now been charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and one count of 1st-degree assault.

The suspect’s name will not be released, pending the outcome of a youthful offender court hearing.