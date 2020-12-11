16 arrested, $75K confiscated in Blount County drug bust

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — Blount County authorities arrested 16 people as part of a joint law enforcement operation focusing on drug-related crimes.

During the operation Thursday, authorities confiscated about six pounds of marijuana, one pound of spice, four grams of cocaine, 16 grams of meth, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, four guns, two vehicles, and $75,000 in drug proceeds.

Sixteen people were arrested for charges ranging from drug trafficking, possession of controlled substances, receiving stolen property, and a variety of outstanding warrants.

The following agencies participated in the joint operation: Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force Region F, Oneonta Police Department, Snead Police Department, Highland Lake Police Department, Hayden Police Department, and DEA authorities.