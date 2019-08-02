15-year-old victim identified in Brighton shooting

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office, the victim in Thursday’s Brighton shooting is 15-year-old Ke’Marius D. Scott of Fairfield, Alabama.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:24 p.m. Brighton Police Department is investigating the case.

The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Smith Street. At the time, Scott was in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

There are no suspects in custody, according to police.

