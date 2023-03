PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 15-year-old male was shot in Pell City on Thursday afternoon and is in critical condition, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

SCCSO Sheriff Billy Murray stated the shooting appears to be accidental and involved the 15-year-old and a 12-year-old male. A press release mentioned when deputies arrived at Stevens Drive, they rendered aid to the 15-year-old until medics arrived. The teenager was then air lifted to a hospital.

The investigation is continuing.