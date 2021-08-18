15-year-old shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a 15-year-old child who was shot Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin of the Birmingham Police Department, the victim may have been shot in the 1700 block of 19th Street North. Police were not made aware of a shooting until the victim had been taken to Children’s of Alabama at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the victim’s injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the case.