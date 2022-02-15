BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 15-year-old woman was shot and killed by a friend while they were playing with his gun in Bessemer Monday night.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 300 block of 30th Street South in Bessemer around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, officers learned that Janiyah Simmons, 15, of Birmingham, and an 18-year-old male suspect were playing with his rifle when the gun discharged hitting Simmons in the chest. Bessemer PD report they were at the suspect’s cousin’s house at the time of the shooting.

The suspect is currently in the Bessemer Jail pending formal charges. Bessemer PD report this is the first homicide of the year for the city.

