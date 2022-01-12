15-year-old killed in Anniston shooting after argument, teen suspect arrested

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that killed a 15-year-old Tuesday night.

According to APD, officers responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of 13th Street and Christine Avenue around 7 p.m. Once on the scene, they discovered the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Taevion Fife of Gadsden.

An investigation began and led authorities to a possible suspect. Nathan A. Higgins, 19, from Oxford, Ala. was identified and arrested by police after finding him in Lincoln, Ala.

APD says a preliminary investigation revealed that a disagreement between Fife and Higgins led to the shooting.

Higgins has been charged with murder and is being held at the Calhoun County Jail on a $200,000 bond.