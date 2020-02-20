15-year-old injured by broken glass after shooting on Birchwood Street; under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 15-year-old was cut from broken glass after someone shot into their home.
The incident happened Wednesday, Feb. 19. Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of Birchwood Street in Birmingham (considered unincorporated Jefferson County) around 8:17 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, victims told deputies someone had shot into their home.
No one was hit by gunfire, but a 15-year-old received a cut from broken glass.
Witnesses report that a vehicle drove by and fired shots into the home. Deputies are looking for the suspect’s vehicle.
Deputies are continuing the investigation.
