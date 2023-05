FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 15-year-old girl was shot in Fairfield on Saturday afternoon.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joni Money, the girl was shot in the 5000 block of Parkway. The call regarding the shotting came into the JCSO at around 2:45 p.m., and the girl was taken to Children’s of Alabama.

A juvenile was taken into custody. The shooting is still under investigation.