FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenage girl was shot and killed in Fairfield Saturday.

Jani Barker, 15, was found shot at 3:43 p.m. in the 5000 block of Parkway Alley in Fairfield, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. After being taken to Children’s of Alabama, Barker was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Barker’s death as a homicide.