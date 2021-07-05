15-year-old girl shot at Railroad Park in Birmingham during Fourth of July celebrations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 15-year-old girl is now in stable condition after being shot at Railroad Park on the Fourth of July Sunday night.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were called to the 1700 block of 1st Avenue South at approximately 10:15 p.m. Sunday regarding a shooting. The victim was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to Children’s of Alabama with life-threatening injuries. Police say she is now in stable condition.

“The preliminary investigation revealed an unknown suspect began firing shots in an alleyway before fleeing the scene on foot,” the BPD release stated.

As of Monday afternoon, there were no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to called the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254- 7777.