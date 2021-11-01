Tuscaloosa 15-year-old charged with calling in false school threat that led to lockdown

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old high school student for allegedly calling in a false report of an active shooter Monday afternoon.

According to TPD, officers received a call just after noon claiming there was an active shooter at Central High School. Dispatchers attempted to contact the caller to no avail.

The school was placed on lockdown while nearly 30 law enforcement officers responded to the campus to search for any active threats. TPD says it was quickly determined to be a false report and the lockdown was lifted at 1 p.m.

“TPD treats these situations very seriously, and we will track down the source of any false reports

regarding our schools,” said TPD Chief Brent Blankley. “A claim like the one made today doesn’t just disrupt

the school day. It’s frightening for the students and staff who are forced to go on lockdown, for their

parents and the community.”

The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody around 1:45 p.m. and charged with rendering a false alarm and false reporting to law enforcement. He is currently being held at the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court hearing on the charges.