TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — 15 men were arrested by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force for soliciting prostitution following a two-day investigation in Northport.
Authorities say the men arranged to meet and pay for sex through an online app. They were arrested after speaking with an undercover officer at the agreed upon location.
Below is a list of those arrested and the charges they face:
- Antone Patrelle Manson, 32, was charged with soliciting prostitution and held on a $1,000 bond.
- Javonte Shyqwon Tucker, 21, was charged with soliciting prostitution and held on a $1,000 bond.
- Daniel Lawrence Gregg, 24, was charged with soliciting prostitution and pistol permit required. He was held on a $2,000 total bond.
- Myron Leigh Pope, 50, was charged with soliciting prostitution and held on a $1,000 bond.
- Brad Howard, 28, was charged with soliciting prostitution and held on a $1,000 bond.
- Allen Cole Crumpton, 20, was charged with soliciting prostitution and held on a $1,000 bond.
- Jeston Traymon Taylor, 25, was charged with soliciting prostitution and held on a $1,000 bond.
- Mozell Eugene Morrow, 30, was charged with soliciting prostitution and held on a $1,000 bond.
- Harvie Jamarcus Lee, 29, was charged with soliciting prostitution and held on a $1,000 bond.
- Daniel Glen Wilson, 38, was charged with soliciting prostitution and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. He was held on a $31,000 total bond.
- Joshua Lee Jefferson, 35, was charged with soliciting prostitution and held on a $1,000 bond.
- Kali Stephen Ward, 27, was charged with soliciting prostitution and unlawful possession of marijuana second degree. He was held on a $2,000 total bond.
- Henning Schleyer, 55, was charged with soliciting prostitution and held on a $1,000 bond.
- Quentez Dermone Driver, 20, was charged with Soliciting Prostitution, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana First Degree, Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. He was held on a $61,000 total bond.
- George Anthony Montgomery, 62, was charged with Soliciting Prostitution and held on a $1,000 bond.