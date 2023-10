TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager and an adult were both injured in a shooting Saturday evening in Tuscaloosa.

According to Captain Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, a 14-year-old and a 45-year-old were both shot on the 3100 block of 21st Street. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. No further information is available at this time.