BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile Monday night.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 2nd Court West and 12th Street West at around 5:45 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument. Currently, no one is in custody.

