BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Thursday a teenage girl has been arrested in connection to a homicide case that occurred earlier in July.

The 14-year-old girl, who has remained unnamed, was taken into custody on July 20 and transported to the G Ross Bell Youth Detention Center. She was arrested in connection with the death of a man who was killed in a shooting on the evening of July 2 in the 2700 block of Republic Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and lying unresponsive. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

BPD Sgt. LaQuitta Wade said the preliminary investigation suggested there was an altercation in a parking lot that led to shots being fired.

The victim in the shooting was later identified as 33-year-old Lekilo Mason Cummings.