TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed over the weekend in Talladega.

According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Jeremiah Curry was involved in a shooting Saturday night on Knox Street. Curry was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Curry’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.

No other information is available at this time.